Cybersecurity co Island exits stealth with $100m funding

Cybersecurity company Island has come out of stealth after two years of product development of an enterprise browser, which it claims transforms security, control, visibility and governance. The company says it has already raised almost $100 million in financing from early-stage investors including Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts and Stripes and it has hired over 100 employees.

Headquartered in Dallas with R&D in Tel Aviv, Island is led by co-founder and CEO Mike Fey, previously president and COO at Symantec and GM and CTO of McAfee; and co-founder and CTO Dan Amiga, inventor of web isolation technology and previously founder and CTO of Fireglass.

Fey said, "For decades, organizations have globally utilized consumer browsers in the corporate computing environment. These organizations require strong control and governance, which consumer browsers were never built to deliver. Island uniquely provides manageability, control, security and enhanced productivity features from within the browser itself, while users enjoy a familiar browsing experience. We envision the Enterprise Browser fundamentally improving not just security, but enterprise work itself."

Amiga added, "The browser is the office where today’s hybrid workforce lives. We have engineered the Enterprise Browser to be the platform for the future of their work. It begins by redefining how an organization secures its work but will positively impact endless needs across information technology."

Island's Enterprise Browser enables organizations to govern how users interact with all SaaS and internal web applications, while security teams can fully control last-mile actions from advanced security demands to more basic data exfiltration protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, screenshots and other activities that might expose critical data.

The browser opens up opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts. It can also reduce VDI dependency while also supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, smart network routing, and Zero Trust access.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.