Cystic Fibrosis Foundation invests $13m in SpliSense

Israeli clinical stage biotechnology company SpliSense, which develops RNA-based inhaled drugs for lung diseases, has received a $13 million investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, for a Phase IIb Study of SPL84 for Cystic Fibrosis. The investment comes following positive results in an initial efficacy trial, Phase IIa, in which an improvement in lung function was demonstrated in some 70% of patients. The trial continues to be conducted in the US, and full results will be published in the second half of 2027.

The Cystic Fibrosis Association operates under a "philanthropic venture capital" model, in which it not only promotes research but also invests in companies in its field. There are already several examples, such as the Kalydeco drug from Vortex, which received significant funding in its development process from the CF Association, without which it probably would not have made it through the development phase, and is now on the market and its peak revenue reached $500 million per year.

SpliSense CEO Dr. Gili Hart said, "SPL84 has the potential to address a significant medical need for people living with cystic fibrosis who carry the 3849+10kb C→T mutation. We are honored to receive this investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, one of the world's leading organizations advancing innovative therapies for people with CF. We believe this commitment reflects both the strength of our Phase II clinical data and the potential of SPL84 to become a transformative treatment option for patients, paving the way also for earlier candidates in our pipeline developed for additional lung diseases to advance into the clinic."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2026.

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