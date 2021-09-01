Dana Aviv selling Tel Aviv home for NIS 27m

While her siblings Doron Aviv and Dafna Harlev have been moving ahead with their IPO for Avid Real Estate on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), Dana Aviv (who is not connected to the company) is selling her luxury apartment in Tel Aviv, a source close to the matter has informed "Globes." The sale is part of creditor arrangements for the insolvent Hi-Wood door manufacturing company, of which Dana Aviv is the main guarantor for the debts.

One of Dana Aviv's main assets is an apartment in North Tel Aviv, which was built by Aviv Real Estate and is valued at NIS 27 million. If she does not manage to sell the apartment within a specified time, then the sale will be conducted on her behalf by the curt as part of the creditor arrangements.

Dana Aviv has already sold two apartments in Ramat Aviv that were built by Aviv Real Estate for a total of NIS 8.5 million, after she agreed to buy them but had only paid deposits on them for several hundred thousand shekels.

The Nazareth District Court is overseeing the payment of debts for Hi-Wood of Nis 50 million out of total debts of about NIS 100 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021