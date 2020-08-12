Danya Cebus to build Rishon office tower

Israeli construction and infrastructures company Danya Cebus has signed two news agreements to build office developments in Rishon Lezion, and Romanian capital Bucharest. The two projects will generate NIS 206 million in revenue for the company.

Danya Cebus, which is controlled by Jacob Luxenburg's Lapidoth Capital wth an 80% stake, reported this morning that it has signed an agreement with BSR Group to build the 18-floor BSR Rishon Lezion office development for NIS 206 million.

The project will be built on the site of the Red Sun events hall adjacent to Moshe Dayan railway station in West Rishon Lezion. The project will comprise 42,000 square meters including a basement area and three floors of underground parking for 380 vehicles. Construction will begin before the end of the month and is due to be completed by August 2023.

Danya Cebus has also signed an agreement with AFI Properties to build an office development in the AFI Tech Park 2 in Bucharest, Romania for NIS 41 million. The project will include 36,000 square meters in an eight-floor building with two floors of underground parking.

