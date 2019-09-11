Data science platform co Explorium raises $19m

Israeli data science platform developer Explorium announced today that it has completed seed and Series A financing rounds totaling $19 million. The Series A financing round was led by Zeev Ventures with the participation of seed investors Emerge and F2 Capital.

The funding will be used to scale its new breed of data science platform fueled by Automated Data and Feature Discovery. Explorium empowers data scientists with end-to-end automation of the data discovery and generation of ‘features’ - data attributes that can have predictive power.

Explorium was founded by CEO Maor Shlomo, Or Tamir and Omer Har, Israeli tech entrepreneurs, who previously led large-scale data mining and optimization platforms for big data-based marketing leaders ironSource and Natural Intelligence, as well as the IDF’s elite 8200 intelligence unit.

Shlomo said, “We are doing for machine learning data what search engines did for the web. Just as a search engine scours the web and pulls in the most relevant answers for your need, Explorium scours data sources inside and outside your organization to generate the features that drive accurate models”.

For example, lenders or insurers can use Explorium to automatically discover the most relevant predictive variables from thousands of new data sources, giving their risk prediction models an edge through better financial, geographic, personal and commercial context. Explorium is now empowering machine learning models across a wide spectrum of customers, from Fortune 100 companies to fast-growing startups.

Zeev Ventures founding partner Oren Zeev said, "Explorium is defining a new category by changing how companies find relevant data for Artificial Intelligence. Maor, Or and Omer have built a mature product in such a short time, and Explorium’s customers are seeing a real impact by supercharging their businesses with new data and features.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 11, 2019

