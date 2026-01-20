Deep33 Ventures launches $150m deep tech fund

The Deep33 Ventures venture capital fund, which was recently founded in Israel and the US, has announced the launch of a $150 million fund for investment in deep tech and the closing of the first $100 million. Deep33 Ventures expects to close the additional $50 million during the first quarter of 2026. The funds will be invested in companies developing critical technologies for infrastructures in the US and its allies, with an emphasis on cooperation between the US and Israel.

The fund has been founded as part of the global wave of investment in AI, known in the industry as the AI super-cycle. According to market estimates, technology giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, and Google have already committed to cumulative investments of more than a $1 trilllion in the field, with investments of some $315 billion in 2025. The US government is also allocating major budgets and grants to develop technologies that will strengthen the US advantage in the geopolitical AI race.

The bottlenecks of the super-cycle

Deep33 believes that the realization of the super-cycle depends on solving bottlenecks in the basic infrastructure, including energy, computing power and manpower. The fund will thus focus on investments in the fields of quantum computing, AI infrastructure, advanced energy and robotics, as these will be critical for the large scale expansion of AI systems.

The fund is headed by Lior Prosor, an entrepreneur and investor in the fields of technology, energy and security, who was a partner in Hanaco Ventures, which announced last year that it would not raise a follow-on fund and would focus on managing existing investments. His partner is Michael Broukhim, a serial entrepreneur and angel investor based on the US West Coast, who has invested in Stripe, Grok, Hut 8 and SpaceX. Prosor says the fund was founded after deep research to identify areas where immediate investment is required to maintain the West's technological advantage.

Alongside the managing partners is a dedicated team of experts including Col. (res.) Yoav Rosenberg leading the quantum computing field, Ori Amsalem responsible for the energy field, Maj. (res.) Yael Barsheshet leading the AI infrastructure field, Yarden Golan oversees government relations and grant activities, and in the field of autonomous robotics, former Fabric CEO Elram Goren is a consultant. The fund's chairman is Lior Susan, founder of the Eclipse Ventures fund.

According to the announcement, the fund has already made five investments, including in Quamcore (quantum computing), CyberRidge (post-quantum encryption) and Particle (particle accelerators), along with two additional investments in the fields of energy and AI infrastructure that have not yet been disclosed. The fund's first closing was led, among others, by the Arkin Capital Group, along with additional investors from Israel and the US. The fund operates from offices in Tel Aviv, New York and Los Angeles, and focuses on supporting companies from the post-research stage to commercial breakthrough.

