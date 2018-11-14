Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman resigns

Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has resigned over his opposition to the ceasefire with Hamas and called for new Knesset elections as soon as possible. Liberman, head of the secular nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of surrendering to terror.

He said, "500 rockets were fired on Israel's south and the response was not sufficient and not appropriate."

Earlier today, when rumors began circulating about Liberman's imminent resignation, Minister of Education and leader of the Jewish Home party Naftali Bennett said that if Liberman goes then he would demand the defense ministry portfolio.

However, a spokesman for Netanyahu said that the defense ministry would remain in the hands of the prime minister.

