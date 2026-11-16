Defensive AI agents co Corma raises $125m at $1b valuation

Israeli AI language model cybersecurity company Corma, today announced the completion of a $125 million Series A financing round, at a $1 billion valuation, led by NEA, alongside existing investors Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures. The company has now raised $185 million, having emerged from stealth just three months ago with a $60 million seed round led by Sequoia.

CEO Alon Pluda founded the company last year, after leaving Miggo Security, which he cofounded, following a dispute with his cofounders. Pluda is a graduate of the IDF Intelligence Corps’ prestigious Psagot program. He completed his service in 2022, following several years as a career officer in various technical roles at the core of Unit 8200’s technological operations. He founded Corma, which has 20 employees in Tel Aviv and San Francisco, with the aim of more effectively addressing AI-driven cyberattacks. The company achieves this by developing language models from scratch, rather than relying on existing models such as those from Anthropic, OpenAI, and DeepSeek.

Pluda explains, "General-purpose language models are effective for tasks like software development or research and they are also excellent at identifying bugs and cyber vulnerabilities, which is precisely why hackers and attackers use them so efficiently. However, they are weak when it comes to defense. Defense requires a different kind of expertise: the ability to find a 'needle in a haystack' within the complex landscape of enterprise data systems, specifically regarding code and software maintenance, such as telemetry, logs, and events."

In Pluda’s view, this is why the language models currently on the market are highly advanced in their capacity to facilitate powerful cyberattacks, yet remain insufficiently developed for the purpose of defending organizations. Fluda explains that Corma addresses this gap by developing its own language model, which is focused entirely on a single task: perimeter defense for organizations. The company also develops AI agents that are integrated into client organizations, working alongside existing cybersecurity teams.

Pluda adds, "We don’t just provide CISOs with a dashboard or software to manage. We provide AI agents that empower them, enabling them to perform their jobs orders of magnitude better."

The company trains its models with the goal of achieving "superintelligence" for defensive cybersecurity - a capability that will allow security teams to operate at the speed and scale required to counter the advancement of AI-driven cyberattacks.

The company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars, and its client base includes companies from the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 lists.

"Since its initial unveiling in August, demand for the company’s models has surged among organizations ranked in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and Fortune Global 500. To meet this demand, the company has increased its server capacity 24-fold," the company stated.

Corma works with large organizations, including companies in the healthcare, financial services, energy and critical infrastructure, retail, and telecommunications sectors. These organizations are increasingly delegating their security tasks to Corma’s autonomous workforce, which operates using a foundational model developed by the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2026.

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