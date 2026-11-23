The Bank of Israel Monetary Committee, headed by Governor Prof. Amir Yaron, has kept the interest rate at 3.25%, for the second successive meeting, after three straight rate cuts in its meetings in September, July and May. Economists had expected that the rate would remain unchanged.

The Bank of Israel has kept the rate unchanged even though annual inflation fell to just 1.1% in October, well below the midpoint of the target range.

However, the Bank of Israel warned, "Domestic and global uncertainty remains high in view of continued geopolitical tensions.

The Bank of Israel is also concerned about the sharp depreciation of the shekel in recent weeks, which could result in higher inflation due to price hikes on imported commodities. Analysts believed that the weakness of the shekel tied the hands of the Monetary Committee, which would have liked to make another rate cut.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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