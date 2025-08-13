Diginex buys Israeli cybersecurity co Findings for $305m

UK compliance solutions company Diginex (Nasdaq: DGNX) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire Israeli cybersecurity company Findings for $305 million. Findings is a small Tel Aviv-based firm with 30 employees, which has raised just $15 million.

Findings has developed a platform that scans supplier systems in organizations with long supply chains and can quickly diagnose problems in areas of compliance, with various regulations and laws in the field of cybersecurity and sustainability. The company's executives say that the system is able to shorten the process of managing supply chain risks in large enterprises from several weeks, as is currently performed manually, to just 20 minutes. The platform is sold to information security managers (CISOs) in companies that are required to comply with certain regulations and rules, such as defense companies, government agencies, banks and industrial corporations, to check whether they or their suppliers are in compliance and receive recommendations for required changes.

Unlike many supply chain risk management companies, Findings has developed a platform that acts as a digital marketplace for many applications in a way that eliminates the need for vetting for many customers. Once a particular application or company is regularly scanned by its system, new partners can quickly connect to it. Findings has established many networks of such suppliers on its platform in various content areas, such as security, aviation, government, critical infrastructure and finance, and can thus quickly recruit additional customers by verticals.

Competitive market

Findings has maintained a low profile in Israel, without raising tens of millions of dollars each year, competing for talented employees with high salary offers, and without sending out press releases.

Diginex specializes in risk analysis in the field of sustainability and financial sustainability. The company allows clients to ensure that they meet the required carbon emission thresholds. Among other things, it helps companies meet the required sustainability, social diversity, inclusion and good governance (ESG) rules to attract relevant investors. Diginex sought a partner in the field of cyber risk management in supply chains and found Findings, which has proven that it can work in a variety of industries and countries.

Among the Israeli company's clients and partners are NEC and Mitsui in Japan; Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the South African Stock Exchange in Johannesburg; the Polish Industry Organization and the Polish government; IBM, and ST Engineering in Singapore.

Findings is active in a competitive market for software companies in the field of risk management in value chains - that is, companies that require monitoring and securing supplier activity. The company takes a partner platform approach - a system to which suppliers, companies and technology partners such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft can connect to undergo a faster risk management process or share revenue from customers in the field.

Millions of dollars revenue

15% of the acquisition amount, about $45.7 million, will be paid to shareholders in cash, and the rest, about $260 million, will be transferred to them in Diginex shares. The large sum will be divided between the company's two founders - Kobi Freedman and Jonatan Perry, who hold over 50% of the company's shares, the 30 employees and managers who hold options and shares worth about 10% of the total shares in the company, and the rest will be transferred mostly to the company's main investor, an Israeli-Japanese venture capital fund called Magenta Venture Partners, which raised most of the capital in Japan from investors such as the giant Mitsui Corporation. Magenta led the company's $5 million seed round in 2022. Magenta was founded by Giza Fund veteran Ori Israely and Ran Levitzky, together with two Japanese partners, and has raised about $300 million to date. It initially invested in auto-tech investments - in companies such as Valens and Autotalks, and later in companies in cybersecurity, AI and software.

Findings was founded in 2019 in Modi'in and was initially called IDDRA. The company, which then moved to Itzhak Sadeh Street in Tel Aviv, produces millions of dollars in revenue and is estimated to have surpassed $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) from government agencies, critical infrastructure, national security, finance, manufacturing, and the chip manufacturing sectors.

One of the company's founders and CEO is Kobi Friedman, a serial entrepreneur who previously founded Comilion, which raised capital from Shlomo Kramer and Mickey Bodai, which he sold to Dell-EMC, and later sold Consienta to Yael Software. In addition to his role at the company, he serves as a member of the New York State Department of Finances Financial Innovation Advisory Board. The other founder at Findings, Jonatan Perry, has served in several senior positions at fintech companies since 2011.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.