Digital accessibility co Evinced raises $17m

Digital accessibility company Evinced, which specializes in providing automation to enterprise developers, today announced the completion of a $17 million financing round co-led by M12, Microsoft's venture fund, BGV, and Capital One Ventures along with seed investor Engineering Capital.

With more than 1 billion people worldwide living with some form of disability, digital accessibility is more important than ever. In recent years, a rise in web-related lawsuits related to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has put pressure on enterprises to make their digital assets accessible to people with disabilities.

Evinced was founded in 2018 by CEO Navin Thadani and VP products Gal Moav. Headquartered in Silicon Valley the company has 10 employees in its Israel development center.

Thadani said, "The root cause of accessibility problems is the fact that large parts of the web are not machine readable; instead, they were designed for visual consumption. Evinced has developed technology that visually analyzes websites and applications, builds a structural semantic model, and then compares it to the actual code to detect potential accessibility issues. This fundamentally new technology approach enables us to significantly outperform legacy approaches."

