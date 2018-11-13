Direct-to-Shape digital printing co Velox raises $32m

Israeli mass production direct-to-shape digital printing technology company Velox has completed a $32 million financing round co-led by JAL Ventures and O.R.T. Technologies, and joined by strategic investors ALTANA, Evonik, as well as existing investors Michael Ilan Management & Investments Ltd. (MILMI), Dr. Shlomo Shamir, and additional private investors.

Velox’s uniquely formulated inks and proprietary printing process enables it to take digital printing from the domain of special-editions-only into the mass packaging decoration market. The Rosh Ha'ayin-based company has equipment commercially deployed, and has secured many high-value strategic global accounts.

The company was founded by CEO Marian Cofler and CTO Adrian Cofler.

Marian Cofler said, “This investment signifies a new chapter in the company evolution and will be used to accelerate our go-to-market strategy, as well as strengthen our technology leadership. The strategic cooperation with ALTANA and Evonik, coupled with the vast experience of JAL Ventures and O.R.T. Technologies in building leading technology companies, will enable us to reach new achievements in industrial digital printing more quickly. We are proud that such a group of strategic and financial investors have demonstrated their faith in Velox and its future.”

Velox’s industrial-grade digital decorator delivers, at full production speed, superior decoration quality and capabilities that outstrip the benefits of analog printing solutions, while allowing a more efficient and flexible production process and a low total cost-of-ownership (TCO).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018