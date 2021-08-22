Dizengoff one-way system angers local residents

Residents living near Dizengoff Square have been infuriated by a new one-way system introduced by the Tel Aviv - Yafo Municipality last month.

The traffic changes followed completion of a new cycle lane along Dizengoff Street, one of the city's main north-south thoroughfares for both vehicles and pedestrians. Without prior notice the municipality decided to make Dizengoff Street one-way in the northern direction between Dizengoff Square and Ben Gurion Boulevard with all southbound traffic including buses directed along Reines Street, which runs parallel to Dizengoff to the east.

The changes have angered residents of Reines Street, a relatively quiet residential street, which now sees 70 buses an hour pass along it instead of 10 previously, as well as a constant stream of cars and commercial vehicles. A local Facebook group called "Put the Traffic Back Along Dizengoff" accused the municipality of a lack of transparency in implementing the decision to make Dizengoff one-way.

Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality said, "We well understand the feelings of residents along Reines Street. But it is the obligations of the municipality to weigh up the advantages and disadvantages of alternative options and and adopt the best solutions for the public at large. It is important to remember that Reines Street has always served as a main artery for cars, trucks and buses and the proposed change will maintain the best flow of traffic on Reines Street while substantially improving traffic on Dizengoff Street."

