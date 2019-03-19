Doctors top earners in Israel's public sector organizations

The highest salaries in Israel in supervised budgeted and supported concerns in Israel are enjoyed by doctors at Hadassah Medical Center and Clalit Health Services, according to a report on salaries in public bodies in 2017 published today by the Ministry of Finance director of wages. Salaries included in the report include the local authorities, government corporations, government companies, the health funds, and Clalit Health Services.

The report estimates the salaries of the doctors employed at the health funds, Clalit Health Fund hospitals, and Hadassah Medical Center, but does not include salaries of doctors working at government hospitals.

Hadassah Medical Center is included in the report because it is currently considered a supervised agency under the recovery plan introduced in 2014. Other hospitals operated by non-profit societies, such as Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Laniado Hospital, and others, are not supervised, and consequently do not appear in the report. A total of 65,000 employees work at Clalit Health Services hospitals and clinics and at Hadassah Medical Center.

The highest salary in both 2017 and 2016 was paid to a specialist doctor at Hadassah Medical Center who earned NIS 253,000 a month in 2017. He was followed by two doctors at Clalit Health Services. One of them is a ophthalmologist working at both a hospital and in the community, who was paid NIS 182,000 a month. The second is a director of a hospital surgical unit, who was paid NIS 160,000 a month. The average monthly salary of highly paid doctors at the health funds and Hadassah Medical Center is NIS 50,000, which is the highest among workers with this grade.

Doctors in general also receive higher salaries than other professions in the survey. Their average monthly gross salary in 2017 was NIS 39,000, 80% more than a decade ago (salaries of all the employees included in the report grew 30% during this time). The rise was steeper than the increase in the salaries of hospital employees, which increased 60% during the same decade. This shows that salaries of doctors working in the community grew more than those of hospital doctors. When pay increments granted for being on call in hospitals are excluded, the differences in salary between community and hospital doctors become even clearer.

The next highest paid professionals in the survey were research personnel (an average of NIS 34,000 per month), veterinarians (NIS 31,000), and senior academic staff (NIS 30,000).

Clalit Health Services - Community is in 12th place among the supervised budgeted and supported concerns in average monthly salaries. The three highest are Haifa Port, Ashdod Port, and Israel Ports. Of all of the categories of concerns in the report, the health funds and Hadassah Medical Center group is in second place in the average monthly salary that it pays to its employees - NIS 21,000, after government companies, which pay an average salary of NIS 23,000 a month. Salaries rose in all of the supervised budgeted and supported concerns in 2017. The increase at the health funds and Hadassah Medical Center was 1.5%.

Salary differences between men and women in the health funds and Hadassah Medical Center were among the largest - 38%: NIS 29,000 per month for men and NIS 18,000 per month for women. The differences probably result from the rank and importance of the jobs involved.

