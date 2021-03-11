Domino's Pizza Israel buys 450 e-scooters from Blitz

Blitz Motors (TASE: INBR), which develops, designs, manufactures and markets smart environmentally friendly electric motor scooters has announced the completion of a deal to fully electrify Domino's Pizza's delivery scooter fleet, which will become the first company in Israel with a 100% electric and green fleet. This deal makes Israel the first country in the world in which Domino's Pizza operates with a delivery fleet exclusively made up of electric scooters.

The deal, worth NIS 15.6 million, includes the electric motor scooters and three years of servicing. Blitz will complete the delivery of 130 more scooters to Domino's Pizza by the end of the first quarter of 2021, in addition to the 320 scooters, which have been purchased in recent years and were delivered by September 30, 2020. With the latest delivery, the switch to an entire fleet of 450 electric scooters will fully transform Domino’s Pizza delivery fleet.

Domino's Pizza Israel operates 60 branches with 250 employees and possesses one of the largest fleets of scooters in Israel. "As part of a chain operating throughout the country in the heart of the residential neighborhoods of our customers, environmental and ecological values are close to our heart," said Domino's Pizza Israel Franchise owner and CEO Yossi Elbaz. "We are proud to be the first delivery company in Israel managing its entire fleet based on silent and environmentally friendly electric scooters. In addition, renewing the scooters and replacing them is a vital step in protecting the safety of our couriers. We thank Blitz Motors for their fruitful cooperation and believe that together we can make a change in the delivery sector."

Blitz Motors founder and CEO Raphael Moszynski said, "The financial and environmental savings of the move to electric scooters has large significance in the cost of the investment, before even talking about the improved safety characteristics of Blitz Motors's electric vehicles. The deal with Domino's Pizza is a significant milestone in our development and we believe the proof of the ability that we have demonstrated will open up opportunities to expand our activities abroad."

As part of the deal, Domino's Pizza has been provided with the latest BLITZ 3000X electric scooter, which is designed for continual travel without the need of being recharged. This is due to swappable batteries that optimize the range in the electric vehicles. Recharging the battery is carried out by the customers themselves at mobile charging points, which can be placed at every branch, ensuring speedy full charging in less than two hours.

Domino’s Pizza Israel says it is saving 702 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to 29,250 trees per year, by switching its fleet to electric scooters.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 11, 2021

