Dror Bin appointed Israel Innovation Authority CEO

The Israel Innovation Authority has appointed Dror Bin as its new CEO. Bin was recommended by authority's governing council headed by the Chief Scientist at the Ministry of economy and Industry Dr. Ami Appelbaum, who also serves as Israel Innovation Authority chairman. Bin will replace Aharon Aharon, who is stepping down.

Bin currently serves as RAD Data Communications Ltd. CEO and has previously held senior executive positions with Comverse, where he was VP global sales and he was a partner at venture capital fund Carmel Ventures.

The Israel Innovation Authority is an independent statutory authority responsible for leveraging the growth of the Israeli economy's tech sector. The authority's 2020 budget was $2.25 billion with which it provided grants to 1,600 tech ventures last year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2021

