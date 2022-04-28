Dry April leaves Kinneret just short of maximum level

A very wet winter but completely dry April has left the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) just 21.5 centimeters short of its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority. The lake began the month 35.5 centimeters from its maximum level but despite the absence of any rain has continued rising due to the heavy rains in late March. But in all likelihood the level will start falling in the coming days.

Two year ago, the Kinneret reached 13 centimeters from its highest level but it is not since 1992 that the lake has been so full that the Kinneret Authority has needed to open the dam at the entrance to the Jordan River near Kibbutz Deganya and allow water to flow southwards to the Dead Sea.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service most parts of northern Israel had 80%-100% of their annual average while Central Israel had over 100% of its annual average. But Beersheva and the south only had just over 50% of its annual average rainfall.

