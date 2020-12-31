Dry spell sees Kinneret level decline

The level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has fallen slightly over the past two weeks, the Israel Water Authority reports. The lake is now 209.91 meters below sea level, 1.11 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level.

After a relatively wet November and first half of December, Israel is having its driest start to the winter since 2014, according to the Israel Meteorological Service, and there is no rain on the horizon over the next week.

Nevertheless after the heavier than average rains last winter, there is still strong optimism that the lake will fill up, requiring the Israel Water Authority to open the Deganya dam at the southern end of the lake to prevent flooding for the first time since 1992, and allow water to flow down the southern section of the River Jordan to the Dead Sea.

The Kinneret began the winter at its highest level for years, after well above average rainfall over the past two winters. The lake began last winter at 212 meters below sea level, not far above the minimum level of 213 meters below sea level, and at one point in late April came within 12 centimeters of being full.

The lake began 2020 at 211.55 meters below sea level, 1.64 meters below its current level of 209.91 meters below sea level.

