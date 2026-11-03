Dyson opens first store in Israel

Dyson has opened its first store in Israel in the BIG Glilot shopping center north of Tel Aviv. For over 30 years, Dyson marketed its products in Israel through Zvi Cohen and George Horesh’s BNZC Import and Distribution Ltd. But in February, the Dyson concession as sole importer and distributer passed to FOX Group (TASE: FOX), owned by Harel Wiesel.

For FOX, which is primarily associated with fashion, footwear, and lifestyle products, this marks its first foray into the home appliance sector, secured via an exclusive five-year distribution agreement. For UK firm Dyson, this represents an effort to expand its operations in Israel, specifically within categories where it has previously lacked a major local presence, such as oral hygiene and hair care.

However, the more compelling development lies in a sector where Dyson aims to reclaim its former success: robotic vacuum cleaners. In recent years, this market has evolved into a major competitive arena, with Chinese manufacturers like Dreame and Roborock rapidly rolling out advanced model, which has seen Dyson lose market share.

According to data obtained by "Globes," Dyson products currently account for roughly 10% of total vacuum cleaner unit sales in Israel and about 12% of total revenue in the category. At a launch event last week, Dyson unveiled the Spot+Scrub AI - a robotic vacuum cleaner that combines vacuuming and mopping. It is capable of identifying nearly 200 household objects and can return to a specific spot repeatedly until a stain is fully removed. Will this be enough for Dyson to return to the days when it dominated the market?

Critical test

For Wiesel, this is a critical test. Can he successfully expand the brand’s presence in the robotics sector, where Chinese competitors have already established a significant foothold? Guy Turner, a senior executive in Dyson’s global robotics division, tells "Globes," "We are not afraid of competition."

He adds, "We believe in developing new, market-disrupting technologies. Sometimes, we develop them without knowing exactly where they will lead us. As an engineer, it is fascinating to observe how other companies evolve in response to our technologies."

When asked, by way of a question posed to Turner, who traveled to Israel from the UK specifically for the launch, what distinguishes Dyson from its Chinese rivals, he points to the company’s extensive experience in vacuum technology and its ability to integrate that expertise into its new robots. "We combine sensors, our proprietary dust-collection systems, and cyclone technology. We also incorporate AI and specialized cameras, which enable the robot to gain a better understanding of the space in which it operates."

According to Turner, the ultimate benchmark for robotic vacuum cleaners is the amount of time they manage to save the consumer. "People buy home-cleaning robots because they are looking to save time. But if the robot doesn't do the job properly, you aren't solving the problem, you’re just shifting it elsewhere. We’ve invested a great deal of time in adapting our robots to the various types of flooring found around the world."

Turner also touches on the complexity of these products, which now come equipped with apps, programming options, and a wide array of settings. "Technology can be very complicated, and sometimes it’s difficult to figure out how to use it in a home environment. We are trying to make it simpler. You don’t even have to use our app, you can control the robot via voice commands or the buttons on the unit itself."

Turner says, "Israelis love technology and stay well-informed about the latest innovations. We are expanding into additional categories, and it will be interesting to see how the public responds."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2026.

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