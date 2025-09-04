Edwards buys 48% stake in Vectorious Medical at $497m valuation

Israeli company victorious Medical Technologies, which develops therapies for structural heart disease, has announced that it has been acquired by medical device company Edwards Lifesciences at a company valuation of $497 million. The acquisition has taken place in two stages. In 2023, Edwards acquired 52% of the company at a similar valuation, and it is now buying the remaining 48% stake. Edwards has acquired several Israeli companies in the past.

Vectorious was founded in 2011 in the RAD Biomed incubator by CEO Dr. Eyal Orion and Oren Goldstein. The company has raised $35 million to date, so that the investors will receive returns of 14 times their investment, with the incubator where they were founded probably the biggest winner. Other investors include Zohar Gilon, Ari Steimatzky, Go Capital, Broadview Ventures and medical device company Fresenius. Edwards itself was one of the first investors in Vectorious in 2020. Steimatzky and Gilon made several joint investments and each has several investment in the RAD Biomed incubator.

Reduces hospitalizations for heart failure patients

Vectorious has developed a tiny, battery-free sensor that can be implanted via catheterization into the left atrium of the heart. After implantation, doctors and the patient themselves can receive a continuous and accurate indication of the state of heart function, and manage the disease more closely, including through drug therapy. The company conducted clinical trials of the product, which showed that it reduces hospitalizations for heart failure patients, improves their quality of life and allows patients to take greater responsibility for managing their disease, while reducing referrals to doctors.

Dr. Orion said, "This is an exciting milestone in our journey to fundamentally revolutionize heart failure treatment and deepen our understanding of the disease. Edwards Lifesciences has been an exceptional partner over the past five challenging years, has consistently demonstrated it has the DNA and capabilities to transform complex visions into a new standard of care. Vectorious team is committed to bring this novel treatment modality to millions of heart failure patients worldwide."

Vectorious has 120 employees, all of them in Israel, who will continue to work in Edwards R&D center in Israel based on previous acquisitions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.