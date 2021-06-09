Egg prices in Israel to rise

The wave of price rises in Israel is now hitting products under government price supervision, with the announcement by the Ministry of Agriculture that egg prices will rise by 6.5%. The reason given is that inputs have risen including a 17% rise in the price of feed.

The Ministry of Agriculture price committee stressed that this is the first price rise in eggs for seven years.

After the price hike a dozen extra-large eggs (over 73 grams) will cost NIS 13.10, a dozen large eggs (between 63 and 73 grams) will cost NIS 12.05, and a dozen medium-sized eggs (between 53 and 63 grams) will cost NIS 11.15.

