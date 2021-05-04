El Al adding flights on Tel Aviv - US routes

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is increasing the frequency of its flights to the US, sources close to the matter have told "Globes." In June, El Al will increase the number of its daily flights between Tel Aviv and New York (including Newark) for three daily flights to four. El Al will also increase the number of weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Miami and from Tel Aviv to Los Angeles from three each to five.

Bearing in mind that El Al does not fly on Shabbat, it will be operating some 30 flights a week between Tel Aviv and the US from next month. Return fares between Tel Aviv and New York will begin at $700.

El Al is not the only carrier increasing the frequency of its flights between Israel and the US. Delta is increasing the number of its weekly flights between Tel Aviv and New York from seven to 10 and from June 1, it will operate two daily flights on the route. Just prior to the Jewish holidays in September, Delta is scheduling three daily flights on the Tel Aviv - New York route.

United Airlines is also increasing the frequency of its flights on Israel - US routes from 13 weekly flights at present to 24 in the summer. United is renewing its Tel Aviv - Chicago route from next week with three weekly flights and it will increase the number of flights on its Tel Aviv - New York route from one per day to two per day. United will also offer three weekly flights on the Tel Aviv - San Francisco route from June 4.

American Airlines is also joining the fray and from the end of this week is launching daily flights between Tel Aviv and New York and from June 5, three weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Miami. From November 1, American Airlines will operate three weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Dallas.

So despite the fact that incoming tourism to Israel has not yet recommenced and is likely to be negligible for some time to come, even when the pilot project starts for incoming tour groups on May 23, four Airlines will operate between Israel and the US, including with 10 daily flights between Tel Aviv and New York.

Flights in the coming weeks are nearly fully booked. The fact that Israeli can enter the US without going into isolation has been enough to fill the flights. The competition has also brought down prices with the fares available between Tel Aviv and New York for just $600 return.

