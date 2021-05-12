El Al to keep Israel's skies open as foreign airlines cancel flights

As foreign airlines cancel flights to Israel, including Delta, American, United, Air France and Lufthansa, El Al is planning rescue flights to bring home Israelis stranded abroad. El Al said it would, "Work to keep air routes to and from Israel open, even amidst the security threats."

El Al said, "Due to the security situation and the changes in the schedules of various airlines, El Al's management today took the decision, with the approval of the board of directors that the airline would keep routes to and from Israel open in all situations in which it is possible to fly."

Ben Gurion airport was briefly closed on Tuesday evening when rockets were fired near the airport but has been opened for most of the past 48 hours.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2021

