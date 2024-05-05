Elbit Systems awarded US Army Iron Fist deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded an initial contract worth $37 million to supply Iron Fist Active Protection Systems (APS) to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) for upgrades to the US Army's Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs). The contract will be performed over 24 months.

The Iron Fist APS is an advanced Hard Kill system aimed at enhancing the self-defense capabilities of armored platforms against modern battlefield threats. It is the Israel Defense Force's Second-Generation APS and is characterized by high performance and low volume, weight and power requirements. The system provides armored platforms with 360-degree protection from a wide variety of anti-armor threats, such as Anti-Tank Rockets (ATR), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), UAS and Loitering threats, in both open terrain and complex urban environments.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "Our Iron Fist Active Protection Systems represent the highest level of innovation, offering comprehensive protection against evolving threats on the modern battlefield. Through this strategic collaboration with GD-OTS, we are honored to contribute to the enhancement of the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, further empowering the US armed forces with enhanced capabilities to fulfill their missions effectively and safely."

