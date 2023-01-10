Elbit Systems wins $180m Israel Air Force deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that Israel's Ministry of Defense has awarded it a $180 million contract to provide, operate and maintain the new Mission Training Center (MTC) for the Israeli Air Force's (IAF) F-16 fleet. The contract will be undertaken over three-years, with an additional 15 years for operation and maintenance services.

The new Mission Training Center will be added to the existing MTC, which will be upgraded as part of the contract. Both MTCs will improve the quality of aircrew training, doubling the number of training sorties for the IAF's F-16 and F-15 aircrew. The Israel Air Force's new MTC will include 10 simulators with advanced high resolution displays, accurate weapon simulation and Elbit's arena generator, that combine to enable simulation of both current and future battlefield environments.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "Elbit Systems appreciates the strong partnership and the confidence of the IMoD and the IDF. Armed forces around the world are reshaping their training capabilities while striving to improve combat readiness and efficiency. This contract award emphasizes Elbit Systems' leading position as a provider of advanced mission training systems."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 10, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.