Elbit wins $275m helicopter protection deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded new contracts worth $275 million for the supply of advanced airborne self-protection electronic warfare (EW) suite, including its Direct Infra-Red Counter-Measure (DIRCM) system, to a country in the Asia-Pacific region. The contracts will be delivered over five years.

Under the terms of these contracts, Elbit Systems will provide a comprehensive EW suite designed to protect the helicopter platform from missile threats, enhance aircraft survivability, and increase mission effectiveness. The solution integrates state-of-the-art electronic sensing, signal processing, and countermeasure capabilities, providing early warning, threat identification, and automated response to a broad range of threats.

The company will also supply its Mini-MUSIC™ DIRCM system, designed to protect small and medium-sized rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, including helicopters, against threats, using advanced laser and tracking technologies. Built on years of proven experience and hundreds of thousands of flight hours in military environments, the Mini-MUSIC detects and disrupts incoming missiles, keeping the safety of the aircraft and its occupants.

The systems will be tailored to the customer’s specific helicopter platform and operational needs, providing robust protection across complex combat environments. These contracts add to the numerous agreements Elbit has secured in recent years in the field of airborne self-protection solutions, spanning various countries, including NATO and European nations. Elbit Systems CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "These contracts reflect the growing trust of our Asia Pacific customers in Elbit Systems’ advanced, combat proven self protection solutions for helicopters. Our integrated EW and DIRCM systems provide highly advanced threat detection and countermeasure capabilities, enhancing aircraft survivability and operational effectiveness in complex mission environments. We are proud to continue strengthening our partnerships and supporting our customers’ evolving needs in this important region."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.