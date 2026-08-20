Enav’s Agron Tower approved for Jerusalem’s Paris Square

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee has approved the plan for Agron Tower submitted by real estate company Enav at the corner of Agron and King George Streets, next to Paris Square - one of the central and strategic complexes in Jerusalem - after dismissing objections submitted against the project. The project is next to Independence Park and the light rail route and is seen as one of the main urban renewal projects being promoted in central Jerusalem.

The plan includes a 30-floor tower with 110 residential units, 114 hotel rooms, two commercial floors and a floor that will include public facilities, and will replace "Beit Amir," which was designed by architect David Resnick in the 1960s. The new tower was designed by New York architect Ian Bader in collaboration with architects Anat Eilon and Baruch Resnick, who is the son of David Resnick.

The district committee ruled that this is a plan that offers "an appropriate plan for development at a central junction and along the light rail line," and that it "constitutes an important pillar in the continued development of the city and presents architectural and design excellence that should be encouraged."

The committee also decided that the high-rise construction in this location is consistent with the municipal and national planning policy for density along public transportation routes, and that the mix of uses will strengthen the city center, economic activity and public space.

Enav CEO Efi Katz said, "We welcome the decision of the district committee, which constitutes a major milestone in advancing one of the most important and complex urban renewal projects in Jerusalem. The committee's decision is a vote of confidence in Enav’s planning and vision for the project. Enav believes that proper and meticulous planning, carried out in full coordination with the Jerusalem Municipality, will contribute to the renewal of the city center, to the strengthening of public space and to the creation of a quality complex that combines housing, hotels, commerce space and public uses in the heart of Jerusalem."

Enav is one of the pioneers in the urban renewal sector and is ranked as one of the leading real estate companies in the field in Israel. Enav has undertaken more than 30 urban renewal projects throughout the country, including residential, commercial, office and hotel developments, with the company specializing in large and complex demolition and construction projects. The company has a backlog of more than 18,000 housing units in various stages of planning and construction. Among the cities where Enav is promoting projects are: Ramat Gan, Kiryat Ono, Tel Aviv, Yehud, Kfar Saba, Jerusalem, Netanya, Hadera and even Eilat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2026.

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