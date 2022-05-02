Engineering efficiency platform LinearB raises $50m

Israeli engineering efficiency platform LinearB today announced the completion of a $50 million Series B financing round by Tribe Capital, with participation of new investor Salesforce Ventures and existing investors Battery Ventures and 83North. Sri Pangular, partner at Tribe Capital, will join the LinearB board. This round brings the total amount raised by LinearB to $71 million.

The Tel Aviv based company,founded by CEO Ori Keren and COO Dan Lines, has developed an engineering efficiency tool that correlates data across tools to identify bottlenecks and automate developer workflow optimization. This developer-first approach to automating engineering improvement uses data as the foundation for creating autonomous, self-improving development teams. Engineering organizations use LinearB to reduce cycle time, improve planning accuracy and ensure on-time value delivery.

Keren said, "This round of funding expands our group of investors who recognize the vast potential of our developer-first approach to engineering efficiency. If you’re excited about cutting-edge developer tech, we invite you to join us. We’re looking for talented individuals around the world - software engineers and customer success, sales and marketing experts - who want to create a category-defining platform."

LinearB said it will use the new funding to expand its engineering team and speed up development of its platform. LinearB will also invest in its customer success, sales and marketing teams to reach new markets worldwide.

LineraB said that over 5,000 software development organizations use its platform as a source for engineering analytics and developer workflow optimization. Adoption of LinearB has grown dramatically in the past year, the company added, from 1,500 development teams to over 5,000. Customers include Bumble, BigID, Cloudinary, Unbabel, and Drata.

