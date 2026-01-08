Etraveli Group buys Israeli AI travel-tech co Wenrix

Swedish travel-tech company Etraveli Group announced today the acquisition of Israeli AI travel-tech startup Wenrix. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but market estimates are that the acquisition was for $200-300 million, including future milestone payments.

Wenrix has developed a platform based on flight fare prediction algorithms and optimizing booking procedures, which serves online travel agents and agencies managing business travel.

Wenrix says its technology relies on the analysis of extremely large data volumes, amounting to billions of price quotes per day, and is integrated into the ongoing activities of key players in the aviation market.

The company operates in the global flight booking market, which is worth an estimated $300 billion per year, and in 2025, flights worth more than $14 billion were sold through its platform.

Wenrix says it has annual recurring revenue (ARR) of over $20 million, and has been profitable for more than two years with an annual growth rate of roughly 40%.

Will remain independent and expand in Israel

Wenrix was founded in 2018 by CEO Amir Balaish, CPO Tor Leelo and CTO Armon Avrahamy, former members of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit. The company currently has 80 employees, including 60 in Israel.

According to the company, after the transaction is completed, Wenrix will continue to operate as an independent company under its current management, and will increase its workforce to approximately 130 employees by the end of the year, with an emphasis on expanding R&D activities in Tel Aviv.

To date, the company has raised $23 million, with the most recent financing round in 2023, led by Insight Partners. Liad Agmon served as a board member until the acquisition.

Wenrix's investors include Moshe Rafiah, former CEO of Travelfusion and Skyscanner, the Naftali family through Net Capital Ventures, the investment arm of the founders of Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG), as well as angel investors from the tourism industry.

For Etraveli, which currently operates in more than 75 countries and operates brands such as Gotogate and MyTrip, the acquisition is intended to strengthen its B2B operations and integrate AI capabilities deeper into its booking infrastructure, according to the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 8, 2026.

