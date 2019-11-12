EU court rules Judea & Samaria goods must be labeled

Israel's exports and the government's policy of supporting Jewish communities in the territories have experienced a serious reverse. The European Court of Justice ruled today that products manufactured in Judea and Samaria, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights must be clearly marked, because these areas are "occupied territories" in contravention of international law and the European Union's non-recognition of Israel's right to them, even though Israel has officially annexed some of them.

Following the judgment, the NGO Monitor research institute stated, "These acts, which were designed to 'mark' or 'distinguish' products, are an integral part of the BDS campaign. Any connection between these measures and the pursuit and peace and human rights is purely coincidental. NGO Monitor's research cited a coalition of over 20 civil organizations promoting this issue. Many of them are funded by European governments, and have admitted more than once that marking is the first step towards a comprehensive commercial boycott, including within the green line."

Farmers Federation of Israel chairman Dubi Amitai said, "The court's ruling crosses a red line and gives a victory to the BDS movement. It should put the Israeli government on the alert. The government must take strong action against the ruling, which in effect legitimizes boycotts against all of Israel."

The Israel Civil Rights Association, on the other hand, welcomes the ruling, saying, "Despite the government's attempt to blur the fact that Israeli sovereignty does not apply to the West Bank, and that the Jewish communities there are illegal, the reality is that these are occupied territories. The court's ruling is necessary in view of this situation."

The Ministry of Justice accuses the victim of the ruling, Psagot Winery in the Psagot community beyond the green line. The ruling against the Jewish communities followed a petition by the winery to a French court in 2016 against the marking of its products. The French court asked the European Court of Justice for an opinion in order to render its judgment in the case.

Then-Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked and Deputy Attorney General Roi Sheindorf pleaded and almost begged the owners of Psagot Winery to withdraw the petition, saying that it would damage Israel. The winery refused and the European Court of Justice's ruling was the result.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2019

