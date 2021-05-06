EU puts Israel on Covid green list

The European Union (EU) has decided today to put Israel on the very short list of "green countries," which have negligible levels of Covid-19 infection. This means that Israelis will be permitted to enter EU countries as tourists and not only for urgent family or business needs, as has been the case over the past year. Although the decision has been taken by the EU, individual member countries still have the right to adopt or reject the arrangement. The EU Commissioner has called on member countries, "to gradually remove restrictions" on the countries on the green list, which includes Israel.

To qualify for the green list, a country needs an infection rate lower than 25 cases per 100,000, sustained over two weeks. Israel's rate is far lower than this. Israel has recorded an average of 68 new Covid cases per day over the past few weeks, or 10 cases per 1,000 people. The other countries on the green list are Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and part of China.

If countries accept the recommendation they will allow in all Israelis for any purpose, even if they are not vaccinated, although non-vaccinated Israelis will have to isolate when returning to Israel.

