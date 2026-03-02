Euphoria on Israel’s markets in response to Iran operation

Israel’s capital markets reopened this morning and responded euphorically to the operation in Iran. Bucking world trends, with Asian markets down sharply and futures down on European markets and Wall Street, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) indices rose very sharply in morning trading, with the leading indices breaking new records. The shekel was stronger against the world’s major currencies.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index is up 3.67% at 4,279.74 points - a new record. The Tel Aviv 125 index is up 3.85% at 4,231.79 points, also a new record. Trading volumes are very high. The All-Bond Index is up 0.33% at 423.50 points. Insurance stocks are particularly strong with Clal, Harel and Menorah Mivtachim all more than 9% higher although energy stocks are down. Bank and defense stocks are also showing strong gains.

On the foreign exchange market, in late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar rate is 1.93% lower than Friday, at NIS 3.072/$, and the shekel-euro rate is 2.76% lower, at NIS 3.604/€.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.