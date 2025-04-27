Exclusive: Quentin Tarantino buys Tel Aviv home for NIS 50m

US filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife the Israeli singer Daniella Pick have bought two lots in the northern Tel Aviv neighborhood of Tel Baruch on which they will build their new home, sources familiar with the matter have told "Globes." The couple have paid an estimated NIS 50 million for 2,200 square meters of land on which there are two old houses, which they will demolish and then build one large house. The property was registered four months ago in the names of Pick and Quentin Jerome Zastoupil (the name of his adoptive father).

The land bought by the Tarantinos is at the corner of Yaakov and Maskit Street. The first 980 square meter lot is at 19 Yaakov Street on which there is a 40 year old seven room house. The second lot is 1,200 square meters in size on which there is a 70 year old 195 square meter house. They purchased the home from Nissim Cabilly. "Globes" has learned that he has made a handsome profit due to the scarcity of two such large adjacent lots. He bought the two lots in 2021 for NIS 35 million.

Spacious homes in a special neighborhood

The Tel Baruch district on the northern coast of Tel Aviv is being slowly transformed. The old houses built there after the establishment of the state, based on the 1953 master plan for the neighborhoods north of the Yarkon River, are being demolished in favor of new, and larger contemporary homes.

For homebuyers looking to build a spacious house while maintaining a high level of privacy, Tel Baruch is preferable to nearby neighborhoods in terms of the size of the lots. Tarantino and Pick, who live in a rented apartment near Kikar Medina, have been looking for a house for several years, focusing their attention on the Afeka and Tzahala neighborhoods. But lots there are about 500-600 square meters, while the Tel Baruch deal gives them a lot double that size. The permitted percentage of construction in Tel Baruch reaches 40% of the lot area, so that it is possible to build particularly large houses.

Slightly above the average land price

And what about the price? The neighborhood is undergoing renewal, but this is being done slowly, and there are not many deals for the purpose of demolition and reconstruction. Some of the houses, especially the newer ones - are purchased to live in. However, since the buildings in this transaction are intended for demolition, the real asset here is the land. According to estimates, the Tarantinos deal is worth NIS 23,000 per square meter, which is slightly higher than the average for similar transactions in the area, which reach about NIS 20,000 per square meter of land.

Daniela Pick-Trantino says she declines to comment on personal matters; the lawyer who represented the couple in the transaction, Adv. Gil Krakowski, also declined to comment.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.