Eyal Ofer listed in Forbes top 100 billionaires

Eyal Ofer has climbed into the top 100 Forbes 2023 billionaires list. He is ranked 86 with estimated wealth of $18.9 billion, up from $15.4 billion last year. The second wealthiest Israeli, according to Forbes, is his brother Idan Ofer, ranked 127 with estimated wealth of $14 billion, up from $10.5 billion last year.

The next ranked Israelis are the Russian born brothers Igor and Dimitri Bukhman, ranked 332, with a fortune of $7 billion each. Ranked 352 is Yuri Milner with wealth of $6.8 billion, while Stef Wertheimer and family is ranked 405 with estimated wealth of $6.3 billion, followed by Teddy Sagi ranked 455 with wealth of $5.6 billion. Shari Arison is the wealthiest Israeli woman, ranked 659 with wealth of $4.2 billion.

Others with Israeli citizenship but not listed by Forbes as Israeli include Miriam Adelson, ranked 35, with wealth of $35 billion, up from $27.5 billion in 2022. Mikhael Fridman is ranked 140 with wealth of $12.6 billion and Roman Abramovich is ranked 208 with wealth of $9.2 billion, up from $7.9 billion in 2022, despite the sanctions imposed on him because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Telecom billionaire Patrick Drahi has dropped to 636 with wealth of $4.3 billion, which has shrunk from $7.3 billion in 2021, according to Forbes.

