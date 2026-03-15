February CPI reading lifts inflation

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in February 2026 from the previous month, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures released today. Economists had expected the CPI to remain unchanged. Over the past 12 months, the index has risen 2%, within the Bank of Israel’s annual target range for inflation of 1%-3% but higher than the rise of 2% in the 12 months to the end of January 2026. This even before the pace of inflation picks up in the wake of the war due to the sharp rise in global oil prices.

There were significant rises in February in prices of fresh fruit and vegetables, up 2.6%; culture and entertainment up 0.8%; food and transport up 0.3%.

On the other hand, clothing fell 3.3%, fresh vegetables fell 1.4% and vehicle insurance fell 0.4%.

Home prices resume falls

Home prices fell by 0.1% in December 2025- January 2026 according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, compared with November-December 2025. In comparison with the same period in 12 months ago, home prices have fallen 0.9%.

This latest fall follows two month in which prices rose, after eight consecutive months of falls from March 2025, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

Prices in Tel Aviv rose by 0.7% between November-December 2025 and December 2025 - January 2026. In the south prices rose 0.1%, in Jerusalem prices fell 0.9%, in the north prices were unchanged, in Haifa prices rose 0.1% and in the central region prices fell 0.6%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 15, 2026.

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