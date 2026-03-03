Fig Security emerges from stealth with $38m

Israeli cybersecurity company Fig Security has emerged from stealth with $38 million in Seed and Series A financing rounds. Investors include Team8 and Ten Eleven Ventures, alongside a group of prominent security leaders, including Doug Merritt (former CEO of Splunk), Rene Bonvanie (former CMO of Palo Alto Networks), and the founders of Demisto and Siemplify.

Fig has developed a new platform that finds and fixes broken security flows across entire SecOps infrastructure, This addresses one of the least visible challenges yet most consequential in enterprise security: the breakdown of security operations as environments grow more complex.

Fig Security was founded in 2025 by CEO Gal Shafir, CTO Roy Haimof and CPO Nir Loya Dahan - all veterans of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit. The company has offices in New York and Tel Aviv and plans to triple its number of employees by the end of the year, with a focus on expanding marketing in North America. The company’s customers already include large enterprises, including Fortune 100 companies

Shafir said, "The most dangerous failures in security are the ones you do not know about. If a detection has not been triggered in months, teams often cannot tell whether that reflects true safety or a breakdown somewhere in the plumbing. We built Fig to give security teams their confidence back, so they can modernize their SOC, adopt AI, and move fast without shipping blind spots to production".

Fig’s platform is designed to enable teams to continuously ensure the reliability and efficacy of their security operations across the stack. The company autonomously discovers and maps the organization’s complete detection and response flows. The platform traces the entire data lineage end-to-end from its origin at data sources, through data pipelines, SIEMs, and data lakes, all the way to SOAR platforms and SOC AI agents. Fig alerts teams when changes begin to threaten detection or response capabilities, helping them understand the root cause and potential impact, and allowing them to evaluate and simulate fixes before changes are pushed to production.

