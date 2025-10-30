Figma acquires Israeli startup Weavy for $200m

US design software company Figma (NYSE: FIG) has announced the acquisition of Israeli AI powered design workflows company Weavy. Figma, which is traded on the NYSE with a market cap of $25 billion and is buying its first company in Israel, declined to disclose financial details about the deal. However, market sources estimate that Figma is paying $150-200 million for the company, which was founded last year by veteran employees of Israeli gig-platform company Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR).

Investors in Weavy, which include Entrée Capital, Designer Fund and Founder Collective and Fiverr founder Micha Kaufman, will receive handsome returns. According to PitchBook, the Israeli company only raised money in a $4 million seed round in June 2025 at a company valuation of $13 million.

Kaufman's involvement as an investor is no coincidence. The company was founded by CEO Lior Albeck, former director of Fiverr's digital marketplace service provider division, and other company executives including Jonathan Alumot, Jonathan Gur-Zeev, and Itay Schiff.

Weavy has developed a platform that allows branding and design to be created from the definition stage to the advertising campaign stage in minutes, all using prompts and creative AI capabilities. The platform allows marketing managers and designers to formulate a textual branding strategy, and implement it through campaigns that include high-quality designed images, through to the distribution stage on social networks and websites.

Weavy says, "The vision is to build the most suitable tool for professional work with GenAI, not to replace human creativity but to enhance it. This approach, which places the human creator at the center of the creative process with AI, has quickly attracted a growing global community of independent creators - designers, architects, marketers, animators and special effects artists - as well as teams from Fortune 100 companies." The company's customers are believed to include Nvidia and Wix.

Although a relatively small acquisition - Weavy has less than 20 employees - it will become the basis for Figma’s activities in Israel, as it expands its operations in Tel Aviv with an emphasis on AI.

A Figma spokesperson told Globes, "We have so many ideas for what we can build next. We are excited to continue supporting and growing the Weavy team, wherever they find great talent to add to the team. This includes Tel Aviv, where they have already built incredible momentum, as well as around the world. While we do not have specific hiring plans to share, we welcome the entire Weavy team - fewer than 20 people - and going forward, our aim is to empower and support the Weavy team as they become part of Figma and grow their product and team."

Figma was an unknown company until the beginning of the decade but suddenly emerged as a challenger to Adobe with the design software it developed, which has become especially popular among tech companies for designing user interfaces (UI/UX) and visual prototypes of websites and software.

