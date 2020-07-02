Food manufacturer Baladi mulls TASE IPO

Israeli food manufacturer Baladi is mulling an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange over the next year, sources inform "Globes." Founded in 1916 as a family butcher in Tel Aviv's Carmel market, the family-owned company is now looking to trade on a very different type of market.

Market sources say that Baladi has recently been having talks with leading underwriters about a possible IPO in early 2021 at a company valuation of more than NIS 500 million. The company is owned by the Dahabani family and led by CEO Erez Dahabani. The company said, "Capital market entities met with us to interest us in an offering. At the moment it is not on the agenda."

Baladi is one of Israel's biggest food companies in Israel. Based in Beer Tuvia next to Kiryat Malakhi, the company imports, manufactures and markets food products with an emphasis on meat, fish and frozen vegetables.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020