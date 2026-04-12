Foreign airlines resuming Israel flights this week

Following the ceasefire with Iran, foreign airlines have been announcing the resumption of flights to and from Israel this week. Etihad Airways announced that it will restart with two daily Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flights from April 15. Previously Etihad had operated five daily Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flights and had planned to increase it in March to six daily flights. Ethiopian Airways is due to recommence Tel Aviv - Addis Ababa flights on April 17.

Meanwhile two Israeli-owned foreign carriers will resume flights sooner than that. Greek carrier Bluebird Airways is already operating a flight today out of Ben Gurion airport to and from Athens and later in the week plans to increase this to two daily flights. Bluebird will operate planes leased from ALK Airlines. Cypriot-based TUS Airlines, also owned by Israelis, will restart Tel Aviv - Larnaca flights on April 14 and gradually introduce more destinations in the coming weeks.

Two Russian airlines plan to resume Tel Aviv flights over the next week: Red Wings on April 17 and Azimuth on April 19.

European airlines are unlikely to return in the next few weeks as the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its recommendation to steer clear of skies in the Middle East including Israel until April 24.

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has indicated that it will resume flights immediately after the recommendation expires on April 25, having previously canceled all flights until April 27. Wizz Air will initially operate flights from Tel Aviv to Budapest followed by flights to London, Poland and other destinations. Despite the disruptions of the war,

Wizz Air remains eager to set up a base in Israel and has already received approval to allow planes to stay overnight at Ben Gurion airport and receive favorable take off and landing slots.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 12, 2026.

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