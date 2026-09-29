Former Gaza hostage Noa Argamani joins Vine Ventures VC

After a brief internship, Gaza hostage survivor Noa Argamani is officially joining venture capital firm Vine Ventures. Argamani will assume the role of Platform Manager, a position that entails managing the firm's community of entrepreneurs and facilitating connections among them and with other companies.

Argamani, who was abducted by Hamas alongside her then-partner Avinatan Or from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, and subsequently rescued in 2024 during Operation Arnon, spoke to *Business Insider* about her new role at the Israeli-US firm.

At this point, if I want to learn and make an impact, venture capital is the right place for me," she said. "I want to be surrounded by people who dream big," she told the magazine.

Argamani added, "My mission is to help Israeli startups reach the market and break through barriers."

Argamani was taken hostage from the Nova festival, taken away on a motorcycle, and held captive in the home of an Al Jazeera journalist until her rescue during Operation Arnon in June 2024. Yesterday, the IDF and the Shin Bet announced that they had eliminated the motorcyclist who had abducted her. After her release, Argamani campaigned in the US for the release of the hostages and attended pro-Israel events at Congress and the White House.

Argamani spoke about her studies at Ben-Gurion University, which were interrupted by her abduction. Upon returning to her studies, she developed AI-based projects to analyze anti-Israel rhetoric in various countries and presented a plan to launch a company assisting children on the autism spectrum. After graduating, she says, she received multiple job offers, "But I felt that returning to software development would be a waste. I wanted a role with impact, to change something in the world."

Vine Ventures founder and managing partner Eric Reiner, formerly an investor at Insight Partners and a business development executive at Dynamic Yield (founded by Liad Agmon and sold to McDonald's for $300 million) invited her to join as an intern last April.

"At a venture capital firm, I can help more than one company at a time," Argamani told "Business Insider," adding that the role allows her to better leverage the network she has built over the past two years, spanning San Francisco, New York, and Tel Aviv. The firm manages $500 million in assets, and its portfolio includes companies such as Qodo. and Wonderful (both ranked among Globes' ten promising startups for 2026).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2026.

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