Four towers approved opposite Tel Aviv's Azrieli Center

The Tel Aviv Planning and Building Committee today approved the plan for residential high-rises on the site of the former Tara dairy in Tel Aviv, between Yigal Alon Street and the Ayalon Highway, opposite the Azrieli Center. The 23 dunam (5.75 acres) site belongs to Milko Industries Ltd., a subsidiary of the Central Bottling Company, Tel Aviv - Yafo Municipality, and the Israel Land Authority. The plan for the site has been designed by the architect Avner Yashar.

The plan that has been approved includes four 65-floor towers - two adjacent to Yigal Alon Street and two adjacent to the Ayalon Highway. The plan also includes a ten-floor building along Yigal Alon Street with commercial frontage. The entire project will include 663 housing units.

The Tara dairy was built in the 1940s after a group of dairy farmers from the surrounding Nahlat Yitzhak neighborhood formed a cooperative to set up the dairy. The dairy operated for decades until it was moved to Netivot in the Negev.

The project has been adjusted somewhat since it was approved for deposit in 2019 since the plan to cover the Ayalon highway with a park has now been withdrawn and various restrictions on the construction have been changed. But the plan will now require 20,000 square meters of public buildings (schools and community centers) along Yigal Alon Street.

The project has also been adapted to the Metro, which will have a station nearby on Yigal Alon Street.

