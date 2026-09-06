Fri: Camtek, Mega Or stand out as TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65% to 4,263.08 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.73% to 4,200.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.83% to 645.18 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 430.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.32 billion in equities and NIS 2.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.661% lower from Thursday, at NIS 3.005/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.476% lower, at NIS 3.493/€

On the market, the Technology Index rose 1.70% and the Real Estate Index rose 0.95%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 7.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.77% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 4.45%.

Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) rose 5.78% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.75%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.63% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 4.82%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.96% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2026.

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