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Fri: Camtek, Mega Or stand out as TASE gains

6 Sep, 2026 7:08

The market rose for the fourth straight day in September as chip companies led the gains but Nice lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65% to 4,263.08 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.73% to 4,200.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.83% to 645.18 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 430.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.32 billion in equities and NIS 2.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.661% lower from Thursday, at NIS 3.005/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.476% lower, at NIS 3.493/€

On the market, the Technology Index rose 1.70% and the Real Estate Index rose 0.95%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 7.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.77% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 4.45%.

Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) rose 5.78% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.75%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.63% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 4.82%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.96% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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