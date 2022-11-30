Fujitsu to set up Tel Aviv R&D center

Japanese multinational Fujitsu Limited has announced that it is to open a new center for research and development in Tel Aviv, which will focus on data and communications security technologies.

The R&D center, which will begin operating in April 2023, will enable Fujitsu to enhance its presence in Israel with a team composed of experts recruited from Israel alongside researchers from Japan and Europe. The team will be dedicated to strengthening security technology for communications networks as part of Fujitsu’s global strategy for data and security, one of 5 key technology areas under the company’s global R&D strategy.

The new Tel Aviv center follows the establishment of the Fujitsu Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Israel at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in 2021, as the Japanese IT and communications giant takes steps to tap into the innovative potential of Israeli tech talent to embark on research to make AI technology more secure.

In Israel to oversee the establishment of the new center, Fujitsu CTO Vivek Mahajan said, "As one of the world’s most technologically advanced countries, Israel offers Fujitsu a concentration of talent and an environment to sustain innovation like few other places. I look forward to recruiting more local researchers to join our team in Tel Aviv and contribute to our mission of delivering security and trust for network technologies, as well as further deepening collaboration with Ben Gurion University. I anticipate that our newly established teams in Israel will work with our global research network to play a central role in leading the development of Fujitsu's future security and AI technologies."

