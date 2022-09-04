Gantz chooses Herzi Halevi as next IDF chief of staff

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz announced today that he has chosen deputy chief of staff General Herzi Halevi as his candidate to become the 23rd chief of staff of the IDF. Gantz made his choice following several months of deliberations.

Over the coming week, Gantz will put Halevi's candidacy before the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments in Public Service headed by Emeritus Supreme Court Judge Meni Mazuz. Subject to the committee's approval, Halevi's candidacy will then be submitted to the cabinet. Gantz informed Prime Minister Yair Lapid and current IDF chief of staff General Aviv Kochavi of his decision.

Halevi served as head of Southern Command and head of Intelligence before becoming deputy chief of staff. His selection was no surprise and he prevailed over the other candidate General Eyal Zamir who preceded Halevi as deputy chief of staff.

Halevi, 54, is married with four children.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2022.

