Gasoline prices in Israel to rise sharply Mon night

Following the sharp rise in the price of oil on global markets, the maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise sharply on Monday night at midnight February 1, 2022 by NIS 0.34 to NIS 6.71 per liter, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources has announced. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.29 to NIS 5.74 on Monday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has risen for the past six consecutive weeks and is currently at $91 a barrel, a seven year-high, on concerns about the situation of a war between Russia and Ukraine.

