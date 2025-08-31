Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Sunday night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Sunday at midnight September 1, 2025, by NIS 0.09 per liter to NIS 7.16 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The charge for service at pumps be NIS 0.25 per liter, up NIS 0.01 from August.

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Fuel Authority managing director Bat Sheva Abuhatzira says the rise is due to, "An increase in the excise tax, strengthening of the dollar against the shekel, and an increase in the international price." The excise tax is about half of the price of fuel for the consumer, and the rest is divided between the price of fuel affected by the price of oil, VAT, and a marketing margin for gas stations.

For the sake of comparison, the most expensive that 95 octane gasoline has been recently was NIS 7.90 in May 2024 and the cheapest was NIS 6.81 in April-May 2023, partly due to a temporary cut in excise tax..

The price of gasoline at gas stations in Israel is calculated by the Ministry of Energy and infrastructure towards the end of each month, based on the average fuel prices in the Mediterranean basin and the dollar exchange rate. In addition, the price includes a basket of marketing expenses for the station, excise tax, and VAT.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 31, 2025.

