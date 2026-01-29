Gasoline prices in Israel back on the rise

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Saturday at midnight February 1, 2026, by NIS 0.03 per liter to NIS 6.88 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. Last month the price fell by NIS 0.26 per liter. The charge for service at pumps will remain NIS 0.25 per liter.

For the sake of comparison, the most expensive that 95 octane gasoline has been recently was NIS 7.90 in May 2024 and the cheapest was NIS 6.81 in April-May 2023, partly due to a temporary cut in excise tax.

The price of gasoline at gas stations in Israel is calculated by the Ministry of Energy towards the end of each month, based on the average fuel prices in the Mediterranean region and the shekel-dollar exchange rate. In addition, the price includes margins for marketing expenses for the gas station, excise tax and VAT.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 29, 2026.

