Gasoline prices in Israel to fall Sat night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall on Saturday night at midnight November 1, 2020 by NIS 0.12 to NIS 5.34, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This latest fall follows a NIS 0.04 price fall per liter last month and before that four months in which government price controlled 95 octane gasoline rose sharply by NIS 0.69 after five consecutive months of price falls before that due to slump in demand because of the Covid-19 crisis. Oil prices on world markets have fallen over the past month as many countries have been hit by a second wave of the Covid-19 virus.

May was the low point for gasoline prices in Israel with a liter of 95 octane fuel costing NIS 4.79.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.10 to NIS 4.57 on Saturday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

