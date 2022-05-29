Gasoline prices in Israel to jump Tue night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Tuesday night at midnight June 1, 2022 by NIS 0.66 to NIS 7.72 per liter, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources has announced. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

The main reason for the sharp rise in gasoline prices is a 20% rise in the price of oil on world markets over the past month, contributing NIS 0.56 of the rise with VAT contributing another NIS 0.10.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel has risen by NIS 2.83 per liter since April 2020, when it fell to a low of NIS 4.89 at the start of the Covid pandemic.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.56 to NIS 6.60 on Tuesday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.