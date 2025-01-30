Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Saturday night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Saturday at midnight February 2, 2025, by NIS 0.11 per liter to NIS 7.31 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The charge for service at pumps including VAT will rise NIS 0.02 to NIS 0.24 per liter.

For the sake of comparison, the most expensive that 95 octane gasoline has been recently was NIS 7.90 in May 2024 and the cheapest was NIS 6.81 in April-May 2023.

Over the past month the price of a barrel of oil in the Mediterranean region has risen the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said. This was offset by a slight strengthening of the shekel against the US dollar in January.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 30, 2025.

